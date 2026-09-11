What a $13 Million DOJ Case Reveals About B2B’s KYB Problem

Highlights
KYB is evolving from entity verification to economic verification. The emerging challenge is not just confirming that a company legally exists, but determining whether its operating signals — ownership, cash flow, customers, payments and accounts — remain consistent with the business being presented.
Verification is becoming continuous rather than episodic. As companies change faster and financial relationships become more digital, onboarding checks can age quickly, making ongoing monitoring of material changes increasingly important.
The strategic opportunity is to make KYB part of financial infrastructure itself. Continuous business verification could eventually inform credit limits, transaction thresholds, marketplace access and other risk decisions as money moves faster across B2B networks.
The next frontier of know your business (KYB) may have surprisingly little to do with knowing whether a business exists. Instead, the governance and operational advantage is shifting to how a business has changed since Firm A last engaged with Firm B, or C or D, and so on.