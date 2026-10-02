Free Instant Payments Still Need a Revenue Model

Highlights
The FedNow® Service and RTP® network charge financial institutions at the network level, while Brazil’s Pix generally keeps transactions free for individuals and permits commercial pricing.
The cost of instant payments extends beyond network fees to technology integration, fraud controls, liquidity management and 24/7 operations.
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 49% of instant payout users typically pay for their most-used instant method, rising to 72% among consumers relying on instant disbursements for core income.
Instant payments may look free to the person tapping “send,” but somebody must pay to keep the money moving around the clock.