From Adoption to Execution: How FIs Are Turning Real-Time Payments Into Competitive Advantage

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Adoption Is Becoming the Industry Standard

Most financial institutions have already embraced, or are preparing to embrace, real-time payments, shifting the industry’s focus beyond basic adoption.

The market has largely decided in favor of real-time payments.

The debate over whether to offer real-time payments has largely been settled. The overwhelming trend is toward adoption, and the institutions still on the sidelines are already planning their next moves. The competitive conversation has shifted accordingly away from whether to participate and toward how to do so most effectively. The scale of adoption bears this out. According to PYMNTS Intelligence research, more than three-quarters of financial institutions (76%) already offer access to the RTP® network, and four in 10 have enabled the FedNow® Service. Those figures illustrate just how quickly the market has embraced multiple instant payment rails. 76% of financial institutions already offer access to the RTP® network.

That reach extends across institutions of every size, even as larger FIs continue to lead. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 64% of banks with more than $10 billion in assets already offer instant payments to both businesses and consumers, compared with 37% of those with $2.5 billion to $10 billion in assets and just 13% of those with $500 million to $2.5 billion. Adoption patterns vary by institution type as well, with regional banks, digital-first banks and credit unions emphasizing different customer segments and use cases.

External research points in the same direction. Citizens Bank reports that the RTP network leads all instant payment methods because banks have enabled it within existing treasury workflows, with transaction speed and broad FI participation among the top reasons businesses choose the rail. Alacriti likewise finds that 71% of FIs now consider instant payments either critical or important to their payments strategy. Taken together, the data describes a market in which simply offering instant payments no longer sets an institution apart.

Financial institutions are moving from evaluation to execution.

The remaining question is no longer whether to adopt instant payments but how quickly institutions can implement them successfully. Among the holdouts, the timeline is short. According to PYMNTS Intelligence, 92% of institutions that have not yet enabled the RTP network expect to do so within two years, as do 95% of those without FedNow.

Belief in the payoff is just as firm. Eighty-eight percent of FIs rate the return on investment (ROI) from instant business-to-business (B2B) payments as high or very high. That confidence extends even to institutions that have yet to enable an instant rail, 82% of which rate the returns just as highly. With the business case broadly accepted, the next hurdle is execution: how well institutions put instant payments to work once connected.

Implementation Has Become the New Competitive Challenge

Successfully delivering real-time payments requires more than connecting to a payment rail. It demands the operational readiness to support them at scale.

Operational readiness extends well beyond technology.

Connecting to an instant payment rail is only the beginning. Financial institutions must also build the operational capabilities needed to support real-time money movement around the clock. As adoption spreads, meeting these demands is emerging as one of the industry’s defining challenges.

52% of FIs identify legacy technology as one of two primary modernization obstacles. PYMNTS Intelligence research shows that FIs’ biggest concerns have shifted away from the value of instant payments themselves. Instead, institutions point to practical hurdles, including liquidity requirements, implementation costs, technology integration with core and treasury systems and staffing to support always-on payments. Adopters and holdouts alike identify operating in a 24/7 environment as major challenge, making implementation as much an operational issue as a technology project.

Alacriti’s research reinforces that conclusion. More than half of surveyed financial institutions name long-entrenched internal processes (53%) and outdated technology (52%) as their greatest modernization obstacles, while another 47% point to siloed payment systems. Rising maintenance and support costs and difficulty rolling out new services compound the problem, showing how legacy infrastructure can slow progress even for institutions fully committed to change. The takeaway: Modernization rarely means simply connecting to a new payment rail; it means overhauling several interdependent systems at once.

Different institutions are following different implementation strategies.

Although instant payments are now widely available, financial institutions are not pursuing identical implementation strategies. Their priorities reflect the customers they serve, the services they provide and the competitive environments in which they operate.

PYMNTS Intelligence finds that FIs serving business customers exclusively most often value payment tracking and immediate payment confirmation, with 28% identifying each as a leading benefit of instant payments. Consumer-focused institutions, by contrast, are more likely to emphasize reduced manual processing, cited by one-third of respondents. Digital-only banks also tend to prioritize broad consumer access, while regional institutions more frequently focus on supporting both commercial and retail customers.

Approaches to modernization vary as well. According to Alacriti, most financial institutions take a cautious approach to modernization: 43% of financial institutions identify as pragmatists who hold off until a technology goes mainstream, and another 23% as conservatives who stick to only well-established solutions. Roughly one-third cast themselves as early adopters or innovators, indicating that innovation is no longer confined to just a small group. Many institutions are also adding centralized third-party payment hubs (35%) and rail-specific tools (32%) to their base systems to help route transactions across a growing mix of payment rails.

Rather than following a single blueprint, FIs are tailoring implementation strategies to their operational realities, customer needs and long-term growth objectives. That flexibility is becoming just as important as the underlying payment technology itself.

Execution Is Emerging as the Real Competitive Advantage

As adoption becomes commonplace, long-term differentiation depends on how effectively financial institutions build on their real-time payment capabilities.

Real-time payments strengthen business relationships when executed well.

Once implementation is in place, competitive advantage increasingly comes from how real-time payments become embedded in clients’ day-to-day operations rather than simply accelerating transactions. Institutions that integrate real-time payments into treasury workflows and other business processes create stronger, stickier customer relationships.

As observed in the Citizens Bank report by Michael Cummins, the bank’s Head of Treasury Solutions and Payments, “The real shift in 2026 isn’t just faster payments. It’s embedding those capabilities directly into how clients operate. Treasury leaders don’t want another channel. They want their bank seamlessly integrated into their ERP and workflows. Open Banking and Commercial APIs are making that possible, bringing real-time connectivity, payments, data and insights into the systems clients already use. The institutions that win will be the ones that meet clients where they are, combining connectivity, simplicity and trust into the core of the experience.” 92% of FIs with growing business client lifetime value rate their ROI on real-time B2B payments as high or very high.

PYMNTS Intelligence research demonstrates this connection between effective execution and stronger business performance. Financial institutions reporting growth in business client lifetime value are far more likely to view instant B2B payments as delivering strong returns: 92% assess their return on investment as high or very high, compared to just 40% of institutions experiencing declining client lifetime value. The research also identifies operational efficiency, improved payment visibility and stronger customer relationships among the most significant benefits realized by institutions that have successfully implemented real-time payments.

The next phase focuses on expanding value rather than adding another payment option.

As real-time payments mature, financial institutions are shifting their focus from offering another payment rail to building new products and services around instant payment capabilities. The rail itself is becoming table stakes; the advantage lies in what institutions build on top of it: richer data, tailored products and a deeper role in their clients’ day-to-day operations.

PYMNTS Intelligence concludes that the institutions achieving the strongest outcomes are those that tailor their approach to what customers actually need, using instant payments to deepen loyalty and unlock new revenue. The next round of competition will turn on execution and value-added capabilities, not on whether an FI offers instant payments, but on how well it builds on them.

Moving From Adoption to Advantage

The competitive landscape for real-time payments has entered a new stage of maturity. As adoption accelerates, simply offering instant payment capabilities is no longer enough to stand apart. Financial institutions that translate those capabilities into operational excellence, seamless customer experiences and measurable business outcomes will be best positioned to strengthen relationships and compete in a real-time economy.

PYMNTS Intelligence offers the following actionable roadmap for FIs looking to maximize the value of real-time payments:

Assess implementation readiness across technology, operations and treasury functions. Evaluate technology, operations, treasury management and staffing to ensure the institution can consistently support always-on payments.

Evaluate technology, operations, treasury management and staffing to ensure the institution can consistently support always-on payments. Identify operational barriers that may limit successful deployment. These include legacy systems, fragmented workflows and liquidity management challenges that could potentially block implementation altogether.

These include legacy systems, fragmented workflows and liquidity management challenges that could potentially block implementation altogether. Prioritize customer use cases that deliver measurable business value. Focus implementation efforts on applications that improve payment visibility, reduce manual processes and solve meaningful customer pain points.

Focus implementation efforts on applications that improve payment visibility, reduce manual processes and solve meaningful customer pain points. Build cross-functional support among payments, operations and executive leadership. Engage all stakeholders early to ensure implementation supports broader business objectives.

Engage all stakeholders early to ensure implementation supports broader business objectives. Measure success using customer outcomes and operational performance, not simply transaction volume. Track operational efficiency, customer satisfaction and relationship growth alongside payment adoption to evaluate long-term success.

Financial institutions have largely resolved the question of whether real-time payments belong in their strategy. Those that lead the next phase will be the ones that execute well, keep refining their capabilities and use instant payments as a foundation for stronger customer relationships and innovation.