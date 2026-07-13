Cover for the July 2026 PYMNTS Intelligence and The Clearing House collaboration, The Bankers’ Playbook: The ROI Case for Instant B2B Payments. Most U.S. financial institutions rate the ROI of instant B2B payments as high. See how real-time payments are reshaping commercial banking.

76% of Banks Now Offer Real-Time Payments to Business Clients

The Bankers’ Playbook: The ROl Case for Instant B2B Payments

Instant B2B payments are poised to become the foundation of commercial money flows. According to “The Bankers’ Playbook: The ROl Case for Instant B2B Payments,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with The Clearing House, an overwhelming majority of financial institutions have concluded that real-time rails pay for themselves.

The report, based on a survey of 100 senior leaders at U.S. financial institutions, found that 88% rate the ROI of instant B2B payments as high or very high, including 82% of institutions that do not yet offer any instant rail.

Inside the July Playbook
  • Financial institutions are using instant B2B payments to strengthen their role as primary banking partners for business clients.
  • Banks can frame the ROI case differently for boards, senior leaders and operational teams.
  • The next stage of real-time payment competition will depend on data, treasury workflows and services built on top of instant rails.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and consent to the sharing of your information with our sponsors, where applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Sponsors may use this information to contact you directly. You may update your preferences or withdraw your consent at any time.

    Subscribeto our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.