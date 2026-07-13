76% of Banks Now Offer Real-Time Payments to Business Clients

Instant B2B payments are poised to become the foundation of commercial money flows. According to “The Bankers’ Playbook: The ROl Case for Instant B2B Payments,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with The Clearing House, an overwhelming majority of financial institutions have concluded that real-time rails pay for themselves.

The report, based on a survey of 100 senior leaders at U.S. financial institutions, found that 88% rate the ROI of instant B2B payments as high or very high, including 82% of institutions that do not yet offer any instant rail.