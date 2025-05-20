Instant Payments Surge, but Not All Banks Are Real-Time Ready

Instant payments promise speed and convenience, but not all banks are ready to deliver, with many smaller institutions struggling to implement real-time capabilities. The latest data brief, “Real-Time Readiness: How Banks Are Innovating Instant Payment Access for Businesses and Consumers,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and The Clearing House collaboration, explores how financial institutions are adapting their instant payment strategies to meet the evolving needs of their business and consumer customers.