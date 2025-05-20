Instant Payments Surge, but Not All Banks Are Real-Time Ready

Real-Time Readiness: How Banks Are Innovating Instant Payment Access for Businesses and Consumers

Instant payments promise speed and convenience, but not all banks are ready to deliver, with many smaller institutions struggling to implement real-time capabilities. The latest data brief, “Real-Time Readiness: How Banks Are Innovating Instant Payment Access for Businesses and Consumers,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and The Clearing House collaboration, explores how financial institutions are adapting their instant payment strategies to meet the evolving needs of their business and consumer customers.

Inside the May Data Brief
  • 37% of commercial banks of all stripes and credit unions offer instant payments to consumers and businesses.
  • 64% of banks with more than $10 billion in assets support instant payments for consumers and businesses.
  • 35% of banks that offer instant payments exclusively to consumers see collaborations with other financial institutions as a key strategy for increasing adoption.

