Cloudflare Blocks AI Agents From Ad-Supported Pages
Cloudflare has started blocking artificial intelligence agents by default on pages that carry ads, putting the tools consumers use to compare products in direct conflict with the sites those tools need to read. The new preset for ad-supported domains allows search crawlers, refuses AI training and blocks user-directed agents on any page that shows an ad, Cloudflare said. Chat fetch bots and browser-use agents fall into that agent category. There is no opt-out directive for agents yet, only a block.