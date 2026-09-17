EXCLUSIVE: Affirm Rebuilds Underwriting to Approve Borrowers a Credit Score Can’t See

Highlights
Affirm’s new transformer-based underwriting model, now live at U.S. checkouts, learns from the order and timing of events in a consumer’s credit history rather than relying only on the summary measures a credit score captures.
Built on 14 years of transaction-level lending data, the model approved eligible applicants Affirm’s existing system would have declined, including consumers with thin files and no FICO scores. Those approvals produced 3.4% more completed purchases against a control group, at comparable levels of risk, and the loans performed better than a similar expansion under Affirm’s previous models.
The model launches as Affirm’s customers use it more often and for smaller purchases: fiscal fourth-quarter transactions rose 41% to 53 million while average order value fell 4%.
Affirm has started using a new real-time underwriting model at U.S. checkouts that approves consumers its previous models would have declined, including shoppers with limited credit histories and no FICO score at all.