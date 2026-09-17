Stablecoin Weekly: Digital Dollars Become the Only Game in Town

Forget winning checkout. The bigger prize is owning what happens underneath it. Ripple, Mastercard and Circle are positioning for a fight over the identity, liquidity, compliance and orchestration layers surrounding digital money.

AI agents aren’t exactly shopping ’til they drop — but their payment rails are already picking sides. Autonomous agents remain a sliver of x402 activity, yet USDC accounted for 99.6% of settlement value.

As crypto legislation stalls out in D.C., stablecoins remain crypto’s only regulated offering with the market focused on becoming the money layer underneath everything else.

Washington’s attempt to advance comprehensive crypto market-structure legislation stalled out on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

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That, in effect, leaves stablecoins as the presumptive standalone regulated U.S. digital asset. And it makes this week’s developments more significant than another collection of crypto announcements.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is experimenting with tokenized securities. Ripple is chasing the trillions of dollars flowing through corporate treasury, while Mastercard is building stablecoin capabilities into the same infrastructure that already connects banks, merchants and consumers. Circle is launching blockchain infrastructure for machines, and developers building machine-payment protocols are already settling in digital dollars.

Each market remains early, and none guarantees that stablecoins become the dominant settlement technology.

But the direction of travel is charting an inverse of crypto’s original proposition, where blockchain could create a financial system outside traditional finance. Instead, stablecoins are succeeding through the opposite strategy: embedding themselves inside it.

Read more: Clarity Stall Leaves Banks and Exchanges Looking to SEC

Crypto’s Washington Setback Changes the Route, Not the Destination

The Senate’s failure to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act could have been interpreted as another regulatory reset for crypto.

Instead, the week demonstrated how much of the industry’s institutionalization can now proceed without waiting for a comprehensive market-structure bill. The SEC approved a temporary Innovation Exemption allowing limited trading of tokenized National Market System stocks on qualifying on-chain venues. The House Ways and Means Committee separately advanced legislation aimed at resolving tax questions surrounding digital assets.

Neither substitutes for comprehensive legislation. Agency actions can change, and tax clarity does not settle questions about regulatory jurisdiction. But together they point toward a more fragmented path to crypto adoption. Rather than Washington producing one rulebook and the market building on top of it, regulators, lawmakers and companies are solving individual pieces of the infrastructure problem as they go.

For stablecoins, that could be enough to keep the commercial market moving.

Read more: What Stablecoins Can Learn From the $12 Trillion Repo Market

For years, the industry has focused heavily on whether consumers would actually pay with crypto. But consumers already have extraordinarily convenient payment instruments. Cards, bank transfers and digital wallets work well enough that replacing them requires a substantial improvement.

That dead end, however, has created an opportunity for stablecoins. Ripple’s latest push shows where the competition is heading. Through Ripple Treasury, built around its acquisition of GTreasury, the company is targeting corporate finance departments responsible for managing liquidity, payments and cash across global businesses.

The objective is to make stablecoins one more tool inside existing treasury workflows, potentially allowing businesses to move money internationally, manage liquidity and settle transactions without requiring treasury teams to become blockchain specialists.

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Mastercard is approaching the same opportunity from the incumbent side.

Still, findings in “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins,” the March installment of PYMNTS Intelligence’s 2026 Certainty Project, showed that most middle market companies remain cautious about digital assets. Usage is limited, with 13% of firms using stablecoins and 5% employing other cryptocurrencies.

Read more: Quantum, Crypto and AI Are Repricing the Enterprise Cybersecurity Budget

Stablecoins Don’t Need to Win Checkout. They Need to Surround It.

Many of the stablecoin use cases being launched today do not require stablecoins to replace the card in a consumer’s wallet. They require stablecoins to become useful infrastructure underneath transactions the consumer may never see.

Agentic commerce could make that positioning considerably more important. Circle is explicitly leaning into that thesis with Arc, its blockchain designed around financial markets, programmable money movement and agentic economic activity.

The market, however, remains early. A recent analysis of x402 activity found that only a small percentage of qualifying payment value could confidently be classified as autonomous-agent activity. That is an important corrective to claims that AI agents are already generating a new payments economy at scale.

The July 2026 Payments Innovation Tracker, “From Asset to Everyday Money: Making Digital Currencies Spendable,” says cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are moving beyond investment. Consumers want to use them for purchases and transfers, but merchant acceptance, trust and fragmented experiences still slow adoption.

But at the end of the day, corporate treasury says it needs faster cross-border liquidity. Tokenized markets say they need programmable settlement assets. AI agents, the AI providers agree, will need machine-readable mechanisms for transferring value. Internet services may eventually need to execute enormous numbers of tiny transactions that conventional payment economics were never designed to support.

If every stakeholder is being honest about their desires and goals, then there might just be a place for stablecoins.

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