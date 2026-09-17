Stablecoin Weekly: Digital Dollars Become the Only Game in Town

Highlights
As crypto legislation stalls out in D.C., stablecoins remain crypto’s only regulated offering with the market focused on becoming the money layer underneath everything else.
AI agents aren’t exactly shopping ’til they drop — but their payment rails are already picking sides. Autonomous agents remain a sliver of x402 activity, yet USDC accounted for 99.6% of settlement value.
Forget winning checkout. The bigger prize is owning what happens underneath it. Ripple, Mastercard and Circle are positioning for a fight over the identity, liquidity, compliance and orchestration layers surrounding digital money.
Washington’s attempt to advance comprehensive crypto market-structure legislation stalled out on Tuesday (Sept. 15).