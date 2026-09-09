Quantum, Crypto and AI Are Repricing the Enterprise Cybersecurity Budget

Highlights
AI is turning speed and identity into the new security perimeter: AI can industrialize phishing, impersonation and fraud while compressing attack timelines, pushing budgets toward automated detection, identity verification and faster response.
Quantum is putting an expiration date on today’s encryption: Enterprises need to fund cryptographic inventories, post-quantum migration and crypto-agility now, before sensitive data outlives the protections securing it.
Crypto is merging cybersecurity, KYC and financial-crime prevention: Stablecoins and digital assets make compromised credentials, synthetic identities and scams potential balance-sheet events, pushing enterprises to invest in stronger KYC/KYB, wallet screening, transaction monitoring and controls.
The bitterest pill to swallow for many mid-market CFOs is not that their cybersecurity budget is growing. It is that some of what they already spend has stopped making economic sense.