How 153 Million Stolen IDs Could Supercharge 5 Enterprise Fraud Attacks

Highlights
A leak of more than 153 million scanned driver’s licenses from the U.S. and Canada surfaced on the dark web.
Stolen driver’s license scans can make account opening, synthetic identities and social-engineering attacks look materially more legitimate, meaning document verification is no longer enough.
If authentic identity documents can be copied and reused at scale, enterprises may need to redesign onboarding and recovery flows around harder-to-steal signals, such as device intelligence, behavioral data and live credential verification.
There’s a potentially massive driver’s license breach now under FBI investigation. The most consequential impact of the breach isn’t simply its size. It’s what may have been stolen.