The CFO’s Treasury Stack Is Learning to Move Money, Not Just Monitor It

Highlights
Treasury is moving from visibility to execution. AI can increasingly interpret balances, forecasts and obligations while real-time payment rails let companies act on those insights 24/7.
The real AI bottleneck is permission, not intelligence. CFOs will need bounded authority that defines exactly what machines can move, between which accounts, at what thresholds and with what human oversight.
The next treasury moat sits below the dashboard. As AI insights commoditize, competitive advantage shifts to platforms that can securely connect ERPs, TMS platforms, banks and payment rails to turn recommendations into financial action.
Corporate treasury technology has perennially been a visibility game. Banks, treasury management systems and FinTechs promised CFOs a better view of balances, payments, liquidity and forecasts. And the provider landscape did indeed provide that view.