Fed Finds B2B Payments Went Digital, but the Paperwork Didn’t

Highlights
B2B payments have gone digital, but the work around them hasn’t. ACH adoption has surged, and check volumes have declined, yet businesses still struggle to connect electronic payments to invoices, remittance data and accounting records.
The next payments bottleneck isn’t speed; it’s interoperability. Fragmented data standards, legacy ERP systems and incompatible supplier portals continue to prevent true end-to-end automation, even as payment infrastructure improves.
Checks are losing transactions, not dollars. B2B check payments fell from 4.6 billion in 2015 to 2.7 billion in 2024, yet their value barely moved, from $15.4 trillion to $15 trillion. That suggests the hardest payments to digitize are still on paper.
In 2024, the B2B payments conversation centered on moving businesses away from checks and toward electronic transactions.