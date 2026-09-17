CFOs Spent Years Adding to the Payments Stack. Now They May Need to Tear It Apart.

Highlights
Payments modernization created its own complexity tax. Years of adding rails, providers and automation have left CFOs managing overlapping systems, controls and data — with costs hiding across software, labor and operational risk.
AI’s bigger opportunity may be consolidation, not automation. A shared intelligence layer could choose how, when and through whom money moves, reducing the need for every payment platform to carry its own workflows and decisioning.
The next payments upgrade could be subtraction. As execution becomes more interchangeable, value shifts toward orchestration — giving CFOs a reason to ask which systems they can finally rip out.
CFOs have typically solved payments problems by buying more payments technology.