For middle market CFOs, business certainty is more than a sentiment measure. It influences and often determines which investments get a green light, and which ones stay on the shelf.
This edition of The Certainty Project shows why certainty is such a powerful leading indicator of growth and expansion. About six in 10 firms whose certainty increased over the past 12 months also increased their capital expenditures. Among firms whose certainty fell, half cut their capital expenditures.
The certainty-capital expenditures relationship isn’t symmetrical, however. To ramp up investment, most CFOs say they would need a high degree of certainty. To turn defensive, the threshold is much lower: More than nine in 10 agree that a small or moderate drop in certainty would be enough.
When uncertainty rises, firms generally reduce spending in targeted areas rather than more evenly across the budget. New investments get axed first while companies protect their ongoing operations. Fifty-eight percent of CFOs say they would cut or postpone capital expenditures, while only 7% would trim maintenance capital expenditures. Hiring and marketing are also early targets.
These are just some of the findings in “The Cost of Caution: Why CFOs Put Growth Plans on Hold,” the latest installment of the PYMNTS Intelligence 2026 Certainty Project. The report is based on a survey of 60 CFOs at U.S. middle market companies with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion, conducted July 9 to July 17, 2026. It examines how shifts in business certainty move through capital spending, hiring and investment posture, and what that means for the year ahead.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
The PYMNTS Intelligence team that produced this report:
Ignacio Marquez: Research Analyst
Daniel Gallucci: Senior Writer
Emilia Rizzalli: Research Analyst
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