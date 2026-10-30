Binance Hack Tests Its Pledge to Cover Customer Losses

Highlights
Binance has pledged company funds to replace customers’ stolen assets in a $6.3 billion hack.
Stablecoin freezes preserve a recovery route that bitcoin lacks.
Chainalysis said transaction links support attribution while the investigation continues.
Binance’s pledge to absorb an estimated $6.3 billion theft leaves the exchange responsible for replacing customers’ assets while investigators pursue a recovery whose timing and outcome remain uncertain.
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