Nvidia and the Sunny Side of Black Swans
Black swans get a bad reputation, and they earn it. The term, made popular by the writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb, describes events nobody sees coming, with an impact so enormous that, looking back, we all wonder how we missed the signs. They can hurt people, wreck companies and knock whole economies off course.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.