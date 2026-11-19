Black swans get a bad reputation, and they earn it. The term, made popular by the writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb, describes events nobody sees coming, with an impact so enormous that, looking back, we all wonder how we missed the signs. They can hurt people, wreck companies and knock whole economies off course.

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But there’s a sunny side to black swans that doesn’t get talked about enough. I’ve lived through several of them, and every one forced fixes and sparked innovations we now take for granted. The shock breaks something that looked solid. In the rebuilding, something new gets made, often by people who might have never gotten a shot if the status quo remained.

Every black swan event forces fixes and sparks innovations.



That doesn’t mean the damage wasn’t real, or that the upside is automatically assured or even happens overnight. It means the aftermath of a black swan is a choice. Some responses take time to build and strengthen what was broken. Others overcorrect and maybe even unknowingly plant the seeds of the next crisis. The trick is learning the right lessons, not the easy or even the obvious ones.

Let me start with three events that happened over the past two and a half decades, and shaped everyone reading this in one way or the other.

September 11, 2001: The Meaning of Resilience

Most of us remember exactly where we were that morning. I was a senior executive at a publicly traded firm that lost more than 350 people that day, including several good colleagues. Over the years, I’ve worked side by side with people who lost loved ones that day, and with people who were saved by the courageous first responders.

Cantor Fitzgerald, a bond firm with offices high in the North Tower, lost 658 employees, roughly two-thirds of its New York staff. It was one of the most devastating losses any company has ever suffered. Yet with help from its London office, its electronic trading platform was ready when bond markets reopened two days later. The people who survived kept the firm alive, and the company pledged 25% of its profits for five years, plus 10 years of health care, to the families of those it lost.

The rest of Wall Street wasn’t so lucky. The New York Stock Exchange stayed closed for four straight days, its longest shutdown since 1933. Many firms discovered that their backup offices and data centers were a few blocks from their main ones, in the same blackout and on the same barricaded streets. Phone lines and data links ran through the same few hubs. A backup a few blocks away, it turned out, isn’t much of a backup.

That lesson changed how every serious company thinks about risk. Business continuity became a board-level issue. Companies tested their recovery plans and treated resilience as a mission-critical discipline, not an IT checklist. That demand helped push the early shift to distributed computing, and later to the cloud.

Read More: From Mainframes to Microservices: Cloud Migration Ushers In New Era for Financial Services

That lesson changed how every serious company thinks about risk.



The lessons ran deeper than finance. The 9/11 Commission found that the warning signs had been there, scattered across agencies that didn’t share what they knew. Police and fire radios in New York couldn’t even talk to each other. The system’s weakness wasn’t a lack of information. It was a lack of connection.

So the country set about building those connections. Agencies were reorganized to break down the silos so that what one knew, others could see. The push for networks that let responders talk to each other eventually led to FirstNet, a nationwide broadband network for public safety. And new codes for tall buildings added wider, tougher stairwells, better fireproofing and smarter evacuation planning.

Then there’s payments.

In 2001, paper checks still flew around the country on planes to be cleared. When the planes were grounded, the value of checks stuck in transit jumped to about $47 billion, more than 60 times the 2001 average until that point, while electronic payments kept moving. That shock pushed Congress to pass Check 21 in 2003, which let banks clear checks as digital images instead of shipping paper.

Read More: Data, New Solutions Ease Switch From Paper Checks to Digital Payments

The Federal Reserve went from 45 check processing offices to one, stopped flying checks altogether and cut its cost per check by more than 70%. By one Philadelphia Fed estimate, the switch was worth about $3.2 billion in 2010 alone. And it paved the way for something we now do without thinking: snapping a photo of a check to deposit it.

There was a catch. Some responses, like broad government surveillance, went further than many people were comfortable with and sparked privacy fights that are still going on.

The 2008 Financial Crisis: Innovation, and Risk That Moved Out of Sight

The picture that’s hard for anyone to forget is Lehman Brothers employees walking out of their Manhattan headquarters on Sept. 15, 2008, carrying their careers in cardboard boxes. Lehman was more than 150 years old. It had survived the Civil War, two world wars and the Great Depression. Its demise came from a pile of bad mortgages.

Those mortgages had been bundled, sliced and resold around the world until almost nobody knew who held the risk. When home prices fell, the whole financial web pulled tight at once. Credit froze. The U.S. lost 8.7 million jobs between early 2008 and early 2010, millions of families lost their homes, and the IMF warned that the world economy would shrink in 2009 for the first time in 60 years.

It could have been far worse. What stopped the slide was a mix of government and private backstops: the $700 billion TARP program, emergency lending from the Federal Reserve, and stronger banks absorbing weaker ones. It was messy and unpopular, but it kept a financial crisis from becoming a global depression. In the years that followed, new rules forced big banks to hold more capital and pass yearly stress tests, which is why they went into COVID far stronger than they went into 2008.

Read More: What’s A Banker To Do?

The rescue fixed the banks. It didn’t fix how people felt about them. Less than four months after Lehman fell, someone using the name Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin and stamped its very first block with a newspaper headline about a second bank bailout. People had lost faith in the institutions that held their money, and they were ready for something new. That’s where the real sunny side of 2008 begins.

It started with how we pay. The birth of the iPhone and app store paved the way for new ways to pay that helped consumers and small businesses engage. In 2009, Square was just leaving its pilot phase with a small plastic reader that plugged into a phone. A street vendor or a craftsman could suddenly take a credit card without a merchant account, a terminal or weeks of paperwork. Venmo, Stripe and a wave of mobile wallets, digital lenders and neobanks followed, offering faster, cheaper and user-friendly ways to move money and turning the smartphone into a cash register and a wallet at once. Every small business that takes a tap or a swipe today owes something to the years when newcomers with new technology and the incentive to innovate stepped in.

Read More: Helping SMBs Fill In The Payments Piece Of The Digital-First Puzzle

Buy now, pay later grew out of a generational distrust of traditional banks. PayPal co-founder Max Levchin started Affirm in 2012, pitching “honest finance” to a generation that, in his words, had “absolutely no love for banks.” Simple, short-term installment plans turned credit-shy and credit-weary consumers into fans. By 2021, five of the biggest BNPL lenders made about 180 million loans worth more than $24 billion, more than 10 times their 2019 volume, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Read More: Why Buy Now, Pay Later Was Never Just About Credit

The same mood created a new way to work on new platforms that were made for these times. With jobs scarce and people short on cash, Airbnb and Uber found eager hosts, drivers and customers who used the platforms to turn spare rooms, cars and hours into income. By 2021, 16% of American adults had earned money through an online gig platform, according to Pew Research Center.

But the restrictions on big banks didn’t make the risk go away. They moved it.



Read More: How We Work In A Gig Economy

But the restrictions on big banks didn’t make the risk go away. They moved it. Lending and money movement shifted to FinTechs, where the rules were still being written. That created great opportunities for innovation. It also created room for risk-taking without the guardrails to protect consumers and the platforms they touched.

Look at Silicon Valley Bank in 2023. Freed by a 2018 law from the toughest post-crisis rules, it collapsed after its tech-heavy depositors tried to pull $42 billion in a single day. Or Synapse in 2024, a middleman between FinTech apps and their partner banks, whose bankruptcy left thousands of customers locked out of their own money for months. A court-appointed trustee found up to $96 million in customer funds unaccounted for. Neither was a failure of innovation. Both were failures of a system rebuilt in a hurry, where risk slipped into places nobody was watching closely.

Read More: The Silicon Valley Bank Story No One Has Told

Even the watchdog built after the crisis showed how a fix can overshoot. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created to police mortgages, credit cards and lending, spent years leaning hard on banks, often making policy through lawsuits and penalties instead of clear rules. When it reached for the big payment apps in late 2024 with a rule critics called duplicative of laws already on the books, Congress overturned it within months, a sign of how far the pendulum had swung. A fix made in a hurry can sometimes lay the groundwork for the next crisis.

Read More: Does The CFPB Really Help Consumers?

COVID-19: When Years of Foundation-Building Paid Off

In January 2020, a team of Chinese scientists in Shanghai posted the new virus’s genetic code online. Two days later, Moderna had finalized the design of its vaccine. Less than a year later, shots were going into arms. Before that, vaccines took a decade or more to develop, test and clear the FDA.

That speed wasn’t luck. It rested on decades of often unglamorous research into messenger RNA, including work by Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman that made mRNA usable in medicine. They won the 2023 Nobel Prize for it. When the moment came, the foundation they’d spent years building was ready. Today the same platform is being tested against flu, cancer and other diseases.

The rest of the story wasn’t nearly as quick.

This was the one black swan that truly hit everyone, everywhere, at the same time.



What was supposed to be a two-to-three-month disruption stretched on for more than three years before the U.S. formally declared the public health emergency over in May 2023. The cost was staggering. Millions of people died. The IMF estimated the global economy shrank 3.3% in 2020. Supply chains built for the lowest possible cost snapped, and a shortage of chips idled car plants around the world.

This was the one black swan that truly hit everyone, everywhere, at the same time, and it took trillions of dollars in government relief to hold economies together.

It also did in months what years of conferences and white papers couldn’t. Overnight, we moved our lives onto screens. Zoom went from about 10 million daily meeting participants in December 2019 to 300 million by that April, by the company’s own count. Offices emptied, classrooms went virtual, and doctors started seeing patients by video. A McKinsey survey found that companies sped up the digitization of their customer interactions by about three years.

Shopping went digital, too, and it never came all the way back. Online sales jumped from 11.2% of US retail at the end of 2019 to 16.3% by mid-2020, and they’ve kept climbing, to 17.1% in the second quarter of 2026. In many categories the shift is far bigger. By 2024, more than half of electronics purchases, about 46% of sporting goods and about 42% of clothing and accessories were bought online, according to PYMNTS Intelligence.

Read More: Five Years Post-COVID, We’re Really Not Shopping (or Doing Much Else) Like It’s 2019

The most remarkable change was in business payments, the stubborn home of the paper check. With offices empty and nobody there to open the mail, check use for B2B payments fell from about 42% in 2019 to an all-time low of 33% in 2022, and ACH and digital payments took its place. Things that had been “next year’s project” for a decade got done in a quarter.

Much of it stuck. Remote and hybrid work went mainstream, and companies learned their people could perform from almost anywhere. Rules limiting virtual doctor visits were loosened, and telehealth became a normal part of care. Researchers shared data and findings within days, setting a new bar for collaboration. And the chip shortage helped drive the CHIPS Act of 2022, which funds new chip factories in the U.S.

Read More: New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

COVID had its overcorrections too. Some relief spending and supply rules ran on longer than they needed to and helped fuel the massive spike in inflation that followed. Even the best response, with the best of intentions, can overshoot.

What These Three Black Swan Events Have in Common

Put those three stories side by side and a pattern emerges. Each black swan exposed a weak spot that had been hiding in plain sight. After 9/11, it was backups sitting a few blocks from the offices they were meant to protect, and checks that could only clear if planes were flying. In 2008, it was banks so big and so tangled together that one failure threatened them all. With COVID, it was supply chains built so lean they had no slack left when the world stopped.

Read More: Supply Chains Will Shift, Digital Dollars Will Emerge Post-COVID

Once those weak spots were exposed, newcomers got their shot. Continuity planning and image-based check clearing grew out of 9/11. Square, Venmo, Affirm and the gig economy were mobile-first alternatives ready to fill the gap that the big banks left after 2008. Zoom, telehealth and digital B2B payments took off during COVID, when the old way simply stopped working.

None of these shocks invented the future. They pulled it forward, and fast.



What made those leaps possible were the foundations that had been building for years. Distributed computing was ready to carry the shift to backup sites and the cloud. The smartphone was ready to become a cash register and a wallet. Decades of mRNA research were ready the moment the virus’s code went online. None of these shocks invented the future. They pulled it forward, and fast.

But each one also carried a second risk. Overreaction. Surveillance went further than many people were comfortable with. Bank rules pushed risk into FinTech corners nobody was watching, and the watchdog built to protect consumers overshot. Pandemic relief ran on long enough to help fuel inflation. The shock itself does damage, but a knee-jerk response can do more, and it can last longer.

Which brings me to last week.

Jensen Huang’s Exit Is a Black Swan of a Different Shape

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Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang’s abrupt exit as CEO on Nov. 12 has reverberations for the company and how fast it moves, for the AI industry that’s powering our economy and nearly every business in it, and for the political calls for regulation that could slow the very innovation Nvidia’s platform made possible.

If those three earlier shocks taught us anything, it’s that the sunny side is there to find. But there’s a lot we still don’t know.

COVID was a threat to everyone on the planet at the same time. The 2008 financial crisis could have been, and it was only saved by the private sector and government backstops stepping in. Huang’s exit, by contrast, hits one company. There’s no virus and no frozen credit market. But Nvidia has become synonymous with the AI economy, and that’s what makes this seem so big.

To understand what’s at stake, it’s important to start with how much now rides on AI.

Read More: Gen AI: The Technology That Broke the Adoption Curve

ING estimates that AI investment and data centers account for about a third of U.S. economic growth in 2026. The 10 largest U.S. stocks hit a record 41% of the S&P 500 this year, higher than at the peak of the dot-com bubble, and about half of every index dollar sits in AI-linked companies.

On the day the news broke, Nvidia lost roughly $600 billion in market value at its low, more than the annual output of most countries, before recovering to close down about 4%.

After 2008, we worried about banks that were too big to fail. Nvidia may be the first company that’s too central to the global economy to stumble. Nearly every cloud provider, AI lab and business building on AI runs, in some way, on its platform. So although this is one company and one leader, what’s at stake is the ripple effect on the GDP of the world.

That’s why it matters to separate the man from the machine he built.

Jensen Huang built Nvidia to move fast. He kept a famously flat structure, with, it’s said, roughly 60 direct reports and very few layers in between. His leaders built deep, highly capable teams that could execute quickly. Those leaders and teams are still there.

He also built something much bigger than a chip company. Nvidia launched CUDA, its software for programming its chips, back in 2006, long before AI was the center of anything. For nearly 20 years it kept building on top of it, until the chips, the software and the AI models that run on them were tightly woven together. That tight fit is what drives speed, token efficiency and scale. And why so much of the AI world builds on Nvidia.

That machine is still running, too.

Customers still need what Nvidia makes, and nothing about last week changed the technology.



That’s the important difference from 2008. Back then, the problem was rot inside the system itself, with bad loans spread everywhere. Here, the business underneath is intact. Customers still need what Nvidia makes, and nothing about last week changed the technology.

Read More: Big Tech Faces the AI Innovator’s Dilemma

The first test came on Nov. 17, when Nvidia reported its first quarterly results without Huang. Revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to $115.8 billion, $107.6 billion of it from its data center business, and the company forecast about $130 billion for the current quarter, according to earnings call details from interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress.

The timing is what worries me. Huang’s exit comes at a moment of real controversy over AI, from jobs and energy use to safety and the sheer amount of money pouring into data centers. There’s a risk the pendulum swings too far, and last week becomes the excuse to slow the pace of AI across the board.

Don’t Let One Black Swan Hatch Another

Every one of these events ended with something built that didn’t exist before. After 9/11, we learned what resilience really means, and we built it into our companies, our networks, our buildings and even the way we clear checks.

After 2008, we got a new generation of financial companies, along with a hard lesson about what happens when risk moves out of sight.

After COVID, we got a vaccine platform that could change medicine for decades, and a new way of working that most of us won’t give back.

The bigger danger is the second shock we risk creating ourselves by overreacting.



In each case, the upside didn’t come from tearing everything down. It came from people who understood what was worth keeping and built on it. Making it better, stronger, safer. And in each case, the bigger danger wasn’t the first shock. It was the second one we risked creating ourselves by overreacting.

I hope this black swan doesn’t become a stall in America’s progress in AI, and a loss of the lead that so much of our economic growth now depends on. That would be a far bigger and longer-lasting shock than anything that happened last week.

Black swans don’t ask permission, and they don’t come with a playbook. But they can come with an upside. The grounded planes of 2001 gave us the faster, digital systems we rely on today. The cardboard boxes walking out of Lehman Brothers in 2008 gave way to a generation of companies that changed how we move money. The empty offices of 2020 gave us a new kind of medicine and a new way to work.

Years from now, I hope we’ll tell the story of last week the same way. Not as the moment AI stumbled, but as the moment it proved it was bigger than any one person. That’s the sunny side of this black swan. And it’s ours to find.

Until NEXT time.