Highlights
OpenAI’s GPT-6.2 carries the cyber capabilities it restricted to approved security teams two weeks ago. Banks must now assume attackers have the same tools their defenders do.
OpenAI says GPT-6.2 Astra beats Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.2 on legal tasks at one-sixth the cost and leads on finance deliverables such as valuation workbooks.
Google’s Gemini 4 Neon ranks first on legal and tax benchmarks at less than half the frontier price. Google and Microsoft both shipped decision models that make routing and compliance calls for a fraction of a cent.
Two weeks ago, OpenAI let only vetted security teams use its most capable cybersecurity model, saying the risk was too high for general release. This week, it put artificial intelligence models with comparable capabilities on open sale. A model that can find and exploit software flaws is now available to any bank’s security team, any vendor in its supply chain and anyone probing its customer portal.