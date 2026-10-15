Meta Raises Its AI Game as Google Opens Gemini 4 Argon

Highlights
Meta and Google raised the ceiling. Meta shipped Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, new frontier models for AI agents, and Google opened Gemini 4 Argon to the public with a top score on finance, legal and tax tasks.
Microsoft and Cloudflare lowered the floor. Both launched decision models that pick from fixed options instead of writing text. Microsoft says its model runs 35 times faster than OpenAI’s GPT-6 Sol and cost 200 times less in one internal test.
Open models got smaller and more specialized. Liquid AI, JetBrains and Noiz AI released open models for on-device agents, coding agents and real-time video with sound.
The biggest names in tech pushed artificial intelligence (AI) in two directions over the past week. Meta and Google raised the ceiling on what the most powerful models can do. Microsoft and Cloudflare went the other way, with models that make quick yes-or-no and multiple-choice calls for a fraction of a cent. Smaller developers, meanwhile, kept shipping open models built for specific jobs.