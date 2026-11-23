Highlights
Retail growth is becoming a battle for transaction frequency, not basket size. Target, Walmart and Sam’s Club are capturing more shopping occasions, suggesting retailers can gain market share without relying on consumers spending more per purchase.
Convenience is driving sales growth but complicating profitability. Same-day delivery, pickup and digital fulfillment create more opportunities to win transactions, but smaller, more frequent orders can increase operating costs and pressure margins.
The next retail advantage is profitable transaction growth. Holiday performance will depend not just on traffic and sales gains, but on whether retailers can convert additional purchases into sustainable earnings after discounts and fulfillment expenses.
Retail’s biggest holiday opportunity is getting a rewrite this year. Major retailers, staring down an uncertain macro environment, are chasing shoppers who shop more often, not who spend more.