Rail-agnostic routing starts with when funds need to arrive, what the transfer costs and whether the rail reaches the recipient.

As banks add ways to move money, one approach would let businesses tell their bank when a payment needs to arrive and leave the choice of rail to the bank. The available options depend on which systems reach the recipient in time, what each transfer costs and what protections apply if the payment goes wrong.

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Courtney Trimble, principal and global and U.S. head of payments at KPMG, moderated the discussion at The Clearing House’s annual conference. The Wednesday (Nov. 18) panel focused on the future of settlement rails, where the discussion included Sylvie Boucheron-Saunier, global chief revenue officer for payments at Finastra, and Adam Klappholz, Zelle head of product at Early Warning. They were joined by Mark Nelsen, senior vice president and global head of product, CMS, at Visa, Jamie Walker, head of digital assets and money movement at U.S. Bank, and Chris Ward, executive vice president and head of enterprise payments at Truist.

Ward said customers often pick a rail at the outset. Employers that have to fund payroll in advance can end up running it early and making adjustments afterward. A faster transfer could let them run payroll closer to payday, leaving more time to make corrections before employees are paid.

For bill payments, Ward pointed to a feature of checks worth preserving. The remittance slip returned with a check told the biller where to apply the money. A request for payment paired with a real-time transfer can carry that information electronically and give the payer confirmation. Ward also described how a customer could authorize a bank to pay an electric bill automatically if it comes in below $100.

Walker said cost, speed and operating hours can all influence the route. In some cases, Ward said, local law specifies how the money must move. He recalled a client that wanted to change how it made a payment in one jurisdiction. “You have to use that rail,” he said of the answer provided to the client. “You don’t have a choice.” Where several routes are available, their protections can differ. Ward asked whom a customer would call to recover funds sent over the wrong blockchain.

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Where New Rails Fit

Boucheron-Saunier said the ability to route payments across systems depends partly on how banks organize the teams that run them. “When I speak about fragmentation, I think about technical fragmentation, and also organizational fragmentation,” she said. She urged banks to consider how individual investments, including those prompted by regulation, fit with how they want their payments systems to operate several years from now.

Walker pointed to institutional clients whose transactions continue through the weekend as candidates for stablecoin settlement. Ward noted that real-time payment systems already offer round-the-clock transfers, a capability also cited for tokenized deposits. Walker said banks have to extend their existing controls to any new route they add. “How do you integrate those new rails into legacy technology for those controls that are there?” he asked.

Nelsen described how a payment can use stablecoins and conventional currency at different stages. A shopper pays with a card linked to a stablecoin wallet, and the merchant receives payment through the card system. “They’re settling in fiat currency,” he said of the merchants. He cited Crypto.com’s Australian card program to explain the transfer between the card partner and Visa. That step historically required converting funds into conventional currency.

Klappholz said consumers and the smallest businesses share a concern about how soon incoming funds are available. “The baseline need for both the consumers and the merchants is time to money,” he said.

For contractors and sole proprietors managing cash flow as payments come in, that determines when they can use those receipts to cover expenses. Klappholz also pointed to business payment tags that let owners receive money without giving customers a personal phone number or email address.

In supply chain payments, Nelsen said a supplier needs to recognize that an agent paying an invoice is acting with the buyer’s authority. He described a hypothetical transaction in which a supplier’s agent offers a discount and a buyer’s agent accepts it within terms the companies have set. The agreed price would then go into the network for the transaction. Klappholz said people need safeguards such as authorization, consent and limits, along with clarity about liability, to use new financial tools with confidence.