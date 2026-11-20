Highlights
Rail-agnostic routing starts with when funds need to arrive, what the transfer costs and whether the rail reaches the recipient.
Real-time transfers can carry the billing information that once traveled with a paper check.
Stablecoins can change how financial institutions settle card payments while merchants continue to receive conventional currency.
As banks add ways to move money, one approach would let businesses tell their bank when a payment needs to arrive and leave the choice of rail to the bank. The available options depend on which systems reach the recipient in time, what each transfer costs and what protections apply if the payment goes wrong.
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banking, Banks, Finastra, News, payments, PYMNTS News, Real-Time Payments, stablecoins, The Clearing House, Truist, U.S. Bank