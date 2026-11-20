Highlights
Avant weighs how much credit it has already restored before making more available.
Public.com says the prospect of reporting fraud to an industry consortium has helped it recover money.
AI agents can help firms test whether their controls catch a suspect payment before the money moves.
Watch more: When Money Moves Faster than Fraud Detection
Brian Dammeir is Plaid’s general manager and global head of payments and financial management.
Stephen Sikes is chief operating officer at Public.com, an investment platform.
John Lynch is vice president of fraud at Avant, a consumer lender.
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