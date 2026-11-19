FIS CEO Says AI Raises the Stakes for Trust in Financial Services
The past week has served as a reminder of how digital hiccups cause seismic shocks across everyday life. Planes idled. Emails went unsent and undelivered. Online meetings gave way to phone calls instead.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Stephanie Ferris is the CEO of FIS.