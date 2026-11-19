Ferris said she expects people to oversee AI decisions even when individual steps run without human review.

At The Clearing House’s annual conference Wednesday (Nov. 18), FIS CEO Stephanie Ferris told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster that bank boards are asking how fast they should adopt AI and how much cyber risk they already carry.

The past week has served as a reminder of how digital hiccups cause seismic shocks across everyday life. Planes idled. Emails went unsent and undelivered. Online meetings gave way to phone calls instead.

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“It’s been a little unnerving because day after day there’s something else that breaks,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster told FIS CEO Stephanie Ferris at The Clearing House’s annual conference Wednesday (Nov. 18).

The financial services ecosystem is hardly immune. Ferris pointed to the aging hardware and software banks still rely on to keep services running, a vulnerability they already know well. Banks have equipment to replace, and some old applications need work to connect to cloud services. The engineering time these upgrades consume is also in demand for new products.

From her vantage point at the helm of FIS, where Ferris said 14% of the world’s economy runs across the firm’s systems, bank boards want to know whether they’re adopting artificial intelligence fast enough to keep up as competitors introduce new services at scale. They’re also asking what an AI-enabled bank will look like and how much cyber risk they already carry.

“What is the right speed?” Webster asked.

“It depends on the product,” Ferris replied. She said she sees more urgency in making online banking services accessible to agents than in adding AI to the core application that keeps the bank’s books.

The order of investment will vary with the bank’s business, Ferris said. A bank seeking deposit growth must consider how customers will find its products if they start with an agent instead of the bank’s app.

A bank serving commercial clients has another reason to invest in new payment methods, Ferris said. Banks report limited demand for stablecoins, yet they want the capability at the ready when a prospective client asks about it in a request for proposals. She said she sees an interest in using tokenized deposits to lower banks’ own transaction costs, with a customer-facing network a possible later step.

The trust customers place in a bank extends to what it lets an agent do on their behalf.

“Have you authorized it?” Ferris said. “Do you want it to be able to move all the money in your account instantaneously?”

These are among the key questions that must be asked, Ferris said. An agent acting for a customer introduces a question the bank must settle before moving money. How far does the customer’s permission extend?

Room for Human Oversight

“Is there a world where there’s no human in the loop?” Webster asked.

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“I don’t think so,” Ferris said. She made room for individual steps to run without a person reviewing each one.

“I’m not saying there’s going to be a human in every loop,” she said, adding that her expectation is that someone will still oversee how decisions are made when agents apply a bank’s policies and regulatory requirements.

Anti-money laundering shows what she means. Bank staff spend much of their time gathering the records needed to decide whether to file a suspicious activity report, Ferris said. The FIS agent pulls those records and recommends whether to file, giving its reasons. In testing, the agent and a human reviewer sometimes had different reasons for filing. The reviewer’s rationale reflected the bank’s own risk policy. Automating the collection of records leaves staff more time to assess the recommendation and follow through on a filing.

AI’s pervasiveness across all facets of human interaction is only spreading. Webster cited figures showing that 173 million consumers had used AI for something personal or at work. Among people who had used it, 46% said they wouldn’t return to their old ways of doing things. Among workers who used AI, 64% said they would have trouble doing their jobs without it.

Ferris said bank CEOs are looking to AI for gains in customer service and relief from fixed operating and regulatory costs. Savings in back-office work give banks room to redeploy staff to commercial sales or treasury management.

Banks must choose where to put that effort. Ferris framed the choices as running, growing and protecting the bank. An institution trying to bring down back-office costs has different priorities from one trying to attract deposits through new digital services. Secure infrastructure is a requirement for both.

Anthropic worked with large financial institutions on automation and encountered a question from banks after processes such as suspicious activity reporting had been automated, Ferris said. How would they know the resulting work met their compliance obligations?

Ferris reported a 90% reduction in manual data retrieval from FIS’s own AML agent. She also said FIS devotes most of its resources to infrastructure resilience and cybersecurity and uses AI to help engineers address software vulnerabilities while they keep working on new products.

Ferris said she has urged small-bank CEOs to prepare for incidents and plan how they’ll reassure customers. When an outage interrupts a service, customers want to know whether they still have access to their money and what they should do next. The bank’s ability to answer comes down to a responsibility Ferris said she sees carrying over from the branch to the app to the agent.

“Trust, to me, is fundamentally what financial services is about,” Ferris told Webster.

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