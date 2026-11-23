Amazon says it will acquire the technology behind artificial intelligence (AI) startup Decart.

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With that deal, the company also plans to bring Decart co-founders Dean Leitersdorf, Moshe Shalev, and Orian Leitersdorf and their AI researchers and engineers to Amazon, the tech giant said in a Monday (Nov. 23) news release.

“With their deep expertise in full-stack performance optimization across hardware and software, Decart brings a strong connection between technology and talent that will help further Amazon’s investment in custom silicon and optimize AI inference for its customers,” the release added.

“Amazon has long believed that inference speed and compute efficiency are central to the future of AI, and has advanced that vision through innovation across its custom silicon portfolio, from Graviton to Trainium.”

That work includes large language models (LLMs), multimodal and agentic systems, and world models, Amazon said. The company began working with Decart last year, with that partnership revealing shared a view of “a full-stack view of performance” along with the desire to tackle some of science and engineering’s most challenging problems, Amazon added.

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“Every leap forward in AI starts with getting more out of every chip,” said Peter DeSantis, SVP of foundational AI models, custom silicon, quantum computing, Amazon.

“More efficient compute means better training, better reinforcement learning, faster inference, and better models for customers at a lower cost. That’s the pillar Trainium and our AI efforts are built on, and from our earliest work with Decart, we knew they were the kind of technologically fearless team who would help us push it even further.”

The company did not disclose the cost of the acquisition, though a report by Bloomberg News cites sources familiar with the matter who put the number at $7.5 billion. That’s the same figure quoted by the Financial Times in a weekend report saying the deal was ready to close.

That report noted that linking with Decart, whose software lets AI models function more efficiently and free up chip capacity, helps Amazon Web Services better compete with Nvidia.

In other AI news, recent PYMNTS Intelligence research shows consumers using the technology for money management in a variety of ways, such as comparing financial products, explaining annual fees, or drafting a message to question a charge.

“Of those specific tasks, comparing financial products had the broadest reach across generations,” according to the report, “Consumers Ask AI Twice: Which Card and Why the Fee?”

“Even among baby boomers and seniors who used generative AI (Gen AI) in their personal lives, roughly one in eight used it to compare financial products, while just three in 100 used it to draft a dispute or support message.”