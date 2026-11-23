Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 65% of firms used secure bank connections to check account ownership in real time.
Payhawk lets authorized users proceed with certain payments after a payee-verification warning.
CheckAlt’s agreement to buy Finexio includes a managed operation that reviews supplier bank account changes before releasing payments.
Supplier verification is becoming part of what B2B payments companies buy as acquisitions transform the sector.
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acquisitions, B2B, B2B Payments, Digital Onboarding, fraud, identity verification, mergers, News, PYMNTS News, Security, supplier payments