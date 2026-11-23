Supplier verification is becoming part of what B2B payments companies buy as acquisitions transform the sector.

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In October, invoice software provider Basware completed its acquisition of Trustpair, which checks supplier bank accounts. On Nov. 19, receivables processor CheckAlt agreed to buy Finexio, which enrolls suppliers and reviews changes to their payment details for businesses that outsource payment delivery. Both deals include the work of checking who gets paid.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Prevention First: Building a Smarter Defense Against Payments Fraud” found in September that 81% of surveyed companies planned to strengthen supplier checks and 75% planned to strengthen bank account checks. At the same time, 89% found supplier checks burdensome. The study covered 150 treasury and finance executives in the United States at companies with annual revenue of at least $100 million.

The companies planning tighter controls were confronting a recurring job. Supplier details must be checked when a relationship starts and reviewed when payment instructions change.

Businesses already use some of the tools that providers are bringing into these offerings. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Payment Protection: Why Firms Still Aren’t Real-Time Ready” found in August that 65% of executives in payment-heavy industries said their firms used secure bank connections to confirm account ownership in real time, while 61% reserved real-time identity verification signals, such as device and behavioral data, for high-value or high-risk payments. The first measure concerned the destination account. The second showed how firms decide which transactions receive additional scrutiny.

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Verification Moves Into Payables

Basware’s purchase brings Trustpair’s bank account checks into a business that already helps finance departments establish whether an invoice is valid and approved. An invoice can match the purchase order, reflect goods received and carry the required approvals while the bank details associated with it are wrong. The completed Basware deal brings these two lines of verification under the same owner.

Finexio’s managed payables service receives a payment file the buyer has already approved, reviews supplier bank changes, and handles delivery and exceptions. That is an existing operation, separate from CheckAlt’s receivables business while the deal awaits closing. The service includes both the tools used to check the instructions and the staff who deal with suppliers about their payments.

The same checks are showing up in spend management. Payhawk’s Wednesday (Nov. 18) funding announcement set out plans to expand beyond expenses, PYMNTS reported. Its existing payment controls already let buyers require a second approval for changes to supplier details and check the payee name against the destination account on supported euro and sterling transfers. Payhawk provides the controls in the buyer’s software. Finexio performs verification as part of running the payment operation.

The features sit alongside safeguards finance departments already use. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash™: What Two Years of Data Say About Faster Cash and Rising Risk” found in October that 62% of chief financial officers reported automatically clearing low-risk outgoing payments without manual review, while 57% reported requiring two approvals or callback confirmation for outgoing payments.

A bank account check identifies the account holder. A callback to a known supplier contact verifies the change request. As invoice software, spend platforms and managed payables services take on more of those checks, the difference for a finance department lies in which checks the provider performs and which still require its staff to act.

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