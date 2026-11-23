CrowdStrike is set to acquire cybersecurity firm Zscaler in a nearly $44 billion deal.

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“With Zscaler, CrowdStrike will enter network security, cybersecurity’s largest single addressable market segment,” the company said in announcing the acquisition Monday (Nov. 23).

“Users, applications, and now AI agents connect directly to the cloud, and that traffic never comes back through the data center. Firewalls and VPNs built to guard the data center can’t see, inspect, or stop that traffic, the threats coming in, or the data going out.”

Upon closure of the deal, CrowdStrike said it will create “a unified platform that puts both controls in the adversary’s path to stop breaches” by combining its endpoint security with Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange.

“Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike.

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“The network used to connect people to places. Now it connects agents to data. With Zscaler, we’re building cybersecurity’s operating system: a single control plane to deploy AI, control AI, and enable any agentic application to run safely. We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen.”

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions for CrowdStrike, which earlier this month announced plans to purchase Dreadnode which provides automated artificial intelligence (AI) security testing that allows companies to confirm the security of AI systems before they go into production.

The company also said it would acquire Fiddler, whose “pre-deployment evaluation and continuous behavioral monitoring” will be woven into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

In other cybersecurity news, PYMNTS reported last week on the obstacles facing chief financial officers in the wake of a series of recent technical outages.

“The immediate challenge isn’t whether bad actors are responsible for a hack, or legacy technology is responsible for a disruption. CFOs and their teams need to align on what to do with the company’s money while the cause remains uncertain,” that report said.

“After all, the decisions required to protect liquidity can’t always wait for technology teams to establish why a system stopped working.”

That report also cited data from Intelligence’s “Scale Amplification: How Revenue Amplifies Agent-Driven Identity,” which in April showed that larger enterprises, with their bigger digital footprints, can be more at risk from AI-powered attacks favored by fraudsters.