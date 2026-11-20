Highlights
A payment outage can become a liquidity crisis without a cyberattack. Even when cash is available, technology failures can prevent businesses from accessing funds, settling obligations or confirming transactions, exposing a gap between liquidity on the balance sheet and liquidity that can actually move.
Uncertainty about the cause of an outage creates financial risk. CFOs must decide whether to reroute, delay or release payments before knowing whether systems are malfunctioning or compromised, balancing the costs of missed obligations against fraud and duplicate-payment exposure.
Payment resilience is becoming a counterparty-risk priority. Banks and payment providers can be financially sound yet operationally unavailable. CFOs increasingly need to assess backup payment channels, shared infrastructure dependencies and the ability to maintain critical financial obligations during disruptions.
A payment system doesn’t have to be hacked to become a financial problem.