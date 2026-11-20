Payment resilience is becoming a counterparty-risk priority. Banks and payment providers can be financially sound yet operationally unavailable. CFOs increasingly need to assess backup payment channels, shared infrastructure dependencies and the ability to maintain critical financial obligations during disruptions.

Uncertainty about the cause of an outage creates financial risk. CFOs must decide whether to reroute, delay or release payments before knowing whether systems are malfunctioning or compromised, balancing the costs of missed obligations against fraud and duplicate-payment exposure.

A payment outage can become a liquidity crisis without a cyberattack. Even when cash is available, technology failures can prevent businesses from accessing funds, settling obligations or confirming transactions, exposing a gap between liquidity on the balance sheet and liquidity that can actually move.

A payment system doesn’t have to be hacked to become a financial problem.

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That is just one lesson emerging from a week of technology disruptions that affected banks, airlines and major software providers. On Thursday (Nov. 19), ransomware attackers reportedly leaked customer data from Visa, Mastercard and JPMorganChase; while on Tuesday (Nov. 17), Apple confirmed new outages impacting its iCloud, Apple Support, Apple Pay and App Store services.

And those disruptions each came after separate incidents that saw the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue a nationwide ground stop, United Airlines suffer departure delays, separate transaction problems at JPMorgan Chase, and Microsoft’s Outlook and enterprise solutions outage.

But for chief financial officers, when a payment system stops working, their teams typically have to make decisions before an impacted technology provider may have established what happened. The immediate challenge isn’t whether bad actors are responsible for a hack, or legacy technology is responsible for a disruption. CFOs and their teams need to align on what to do with the company’s money while the cause remains uncertain.

After all, the decisions required to protect liquidity can’t always wait for technology teams to establish why a system stopped working.

Read more: A Week of Outages Exposes the Cost of Keeping Everything Connected

CFOs Look to Mitigate Financial Damage Before the Diagnosis

Traditional incident-response procedures distinguish between operational outages and security incidents. The former generally prioritize restoring service; the latter emphasize containment, investigation and preventing further compromise.

When critical technology fails, finance chiefs may have to make liquidity, payroll and supplier payment decisions before anyone knows what caused the disruption. The new challenge in today’s environment is managing financial exposure while the diagnosis remains uncertain. A supplier awaiting payment may not care whether the delay originated with a cloud provider, an enterprise resource planning system or a ransomware attack. Neither does a payroll deadline, a debt-service obligation or a contractual settlement window.

The most difficult period is therefore not necessarily the outage itself. It is the interval between discovering that payments cannot be processed and establishing which financial actions remain safe. During that interval, a CFO must manage two competing risks: the cost of withholding legitimate payments and the possibility of releasing funds through compromised infrastructure.

Read also: Quantum, Crypto and AI Are Repricing the Enterprise Cybersecurity Budget

PYMNTS covered Tuesday how global cyber insurance premiums are reportedly expected to increase 6.9% to $16.6 billion this year, before accelerating to 10% growth for 2027 to $18.3 billion. The news comes days after the FBI issued a warning about ARTEX, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hacking framework associated with intrusions that allowed hackers to reach privileged enterprise access in fewer than three hours.

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The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Scale Amplification: How Revenue Amplifies Agent-Driven Identity” showed in April that large enterprises, with their larger digital footprints, can be more susceptible to today’s new AI-powered attacks favored by adversarial fraudsters.

The issue becomes more consequential as enterprises consolidate communications, identity management, security and increasingly AI capabilities around a smaller number of technology providers. The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Vendors and Vulnerabilities: The Cyberattack Squeeze on Mid-Market Firms,” published in August 2025, found that when it comes to cyberattacks, middle market companies’ third-party vendors and other outside partners “often play the role of unwitting accomplice after themselves being compromised.”

Read also: Hacking Is Getting Cheaper Faster Than Enterprises Can Make Software Safer

There’s a New Liquidity Risk: Money That Can’t Be Moved

Technology disruptions introduce another variable into liquidity management. Whether available liquidity can be deployed. A company may have millions of dollars in deposits yet temporarily lack the operational ability to initiate payments, authenticate instructions or verify settlement.

For CFOs, the relevant exposure is not simply the duration of a system outage. It is the amount of cash and the number of financial obligations dependent on that system during the disruption. A one-hour interruption during a critical settlement window could have greater consequences than a longer outage during a period of limited transaction activity.

A practical response begins by separating three questions: Is the service available? Can payment instructions and account information be trusted? And have the underlying financial obligations settled?

The objective is not to turn CFOs into incident investigators but to establish financial decision-making procedures that remain effective while investigators work. And it bears repeating that many technology disruptions result from operational failures, and are not the result of malicious activity.

The emerging CFO challenge is not determining whether every outage is a cyberattack. It is ensuring that uncertainty about the cause does not automatically become uncertainty about the company’s ability to meet its obligations. As payments infrastructure becomes more interconnected, companies may discover that their most consequential technology exposure is not whether their money remains safe, but whether they can access and move it when it matters.

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