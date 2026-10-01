Hacking Is Getting Cheaper Faster Than Enterprises Can Make Software Safer

Highlights
AI is making sophisticated hacking dramatically cheaper. Researchers can increasingly automate reconnaissance, code analysis and vulnerability testing, giving individuals capabilities that once required larger, specialized security teams.
Enterprises are increasing the payoff at the same time. AI agents are gaining access to code, cloud infrastructure, corporate data and financial workflows, turning weak credentials and excessive permissions into potentially much larger financial risks.
Identity may become the real control layer for enterprise AI. Competitive advantage could depend less on which company has the best model and more on which can safely control what thousands of software identities can see, access and do.
Enterprises are spending heavily to make software capable of acting autonomously across increasingly valuable company systems. But the return on that investment depends on giving those systems authority.