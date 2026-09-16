Revolut and Fed Incidents Expose New Risks Inside Banking’s Trust System

Highlights
Revolut’s breach and the Fed’s NIC outage show how financial institutions can face disruption even when their own core systems remain uncompromised.
Banks rigorously authenticate customers, but fraudulent government requests show that verifying a legitimate channel is not the same as verifying the authority of the person using it.
Banks can replace vendors or build cloud redundancy; they can’t easily replace regulators or government infrastructure, making those trusted systems an important part of resilience planning.
Revolut and the Federal Reserve are in the news this week after suffering two banking infrastructure compromises. However, the most interesting thing about the separate incidents isn’t what happened; it’s what did not.
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B2B, B2B Payments, Banks, Cybersecurity, data, federal reserve, fraud, KYC, News, PYMNTS News, Revolut, Security