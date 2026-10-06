CarMax Lets AI Take the Call, Not the Sale

Highlights
CarMax now routes 100% of inbound store and customer experience center calls through AI voice agents built with Sierra. The agents answer questions like store hours and vehicle availability and pass the rest to associates.
CarMax is extending those agents to schedule appraisals, browsing visits and test drives. It already puts more than 45,000 vehicles in front of shoppers through its ChatGPT app.
CEO Keith Barr says every used car is an individual SKU, which makes the final transaction hard for AI to take over. Buyers still want to see, touch and test drive a car before they buy.
A shopper who calls a CarMax store to ask about hours or whether a car is still on the lot now reaches an artificial intelligence agent first. The agent asks clarifying questions, answers what it can and hands the rest to an associate.