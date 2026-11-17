Highlights
Corporate America’s technical debt is becoming a hidden financial liability. Recent FAA, United Airlines and banking disruptions expose how postponing modernization can accumulate risks that traditional technology budgets fail to capture.
The cost of failure extends far beyond the company responsible. Banking and enterprise software outages can disrupt customers, suppliers and counterparties, creating economic losses that insurance and contractual protections may not cover.
CFOs need to price the cost of waiting, not just the ROI of upgrading. As businesses consolidate critical operations around shared technology, resilience, vendor concentration and downtime exposure are becoming central capital allocation questions.
It’s been a week of back-to-back cyber chaos across aviation, banking and enterprise software.