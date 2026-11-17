Highlights
Stablecoins are changing who profits from moving money. JPMorgan, DBS and Visa are building faster settlement capabilities while competing to retain control over deposits, customer relationships and payment infrastructure.
The next stablecoin winners may never issue a token. Investors are backing companies that provide currency conversion, liquidity, compliance and payment routing, suggesting the greatest value may lie in the infrastructure surrounding digital dollars.
Cheaper settlement doesn’t guarantee cheaper payments. Stablecoins could reduce delays and free up working capital, but banks and intermediaries may capture much of the savings. The real test is whether businesses benefit from lower end-to-end costs.
Stablecoins are creating a market for financial intermediation, not eliminating intermediaries. And the biggest winners may be companies that never issue a stablecoin.