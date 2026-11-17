Cheaper settlement doesn’t guarantee cheaper payments. Stablecoins could reduce delays and free up working capital, but banks and intermediaries may capture much of the savings. The real test is whether businesses benefit from lower end-to-end costs.

The next stablecoin winners may never issue a token. Investors are backing companies that provide currency conversion, liquidity, compliance and payment routing, suggesting the greatest value may lie in the infrastructure surrounding digital dollars.

Stablecoins are changing who profits from moving money. JPMorgan, DBS and Visa are building faster settlement capabilities while competing to retain control over deposits, customer relationships and payment infrastructure.

Stablecoins are creating a market for financial intermediation, not eliminating intermediaries. And the biggest winners may be companies that never issue a stablecoin.

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That was the story hiding across this week’s headlines. JPMorgan and DBS are developing tokenized deposit networks. Visa is expanding stablecoin settlement through Anchorage. Codex, Avenia and Griffin are attracting capital to build the infrastructure connecting digital dollars with traditional financial systems.

Meanwhile, stablecoin supply is contracting as crypto traders cash out.

The common thread of this week’s digital asset headlines is not institutional adoption. It is the growing competition over who gets paid when the movement of money becomes faster, more automated and potentially less expensive. As digital dollars promise to make payments faster and cheaper, banks, payment networks and venture-backed FinTechs are competing to control the services businesses still need to move money: liquidity, currency conversion, compliance and access to financial accounts.

That competition could determine whether stablecoins ultimately lower the cost of global payments for businesses or simply redistribute payment revenues among a new generation of intermediaries.

See also: Why Stablecoins Are a Money Story, Not a Consumer Story

Banks Are Competing for Stablecoin Economics, Not Just the Technology

JPMorgan and Singapore bank DBS on Monday (Nov. 16) announced plans to enable round-the-clock transfers between their blockchain-based deposit networks. Separately, Hong Kong banks and Swift are testing tokenized deposits as financial institutions pursue faster settlement without necessarily moving customer balances into privately issued stablecoins.

Missing from the blockchain money announcements were the involvement of stablecoins. A stablecoin typically represents a claim on an issuer backed by reserve assets. A tokenized deposit, by contrast, represents a claim on a bank. Both can potentially support faster transfers, but their implications for deposit funding, liquidity management and customer relationships differ.

For banks in particular, tokenization offers a way to modernize payment infrastructure while preserving the deposits that support their broader businesses.

For stablecoin issuers, the announcements from both Eastern and Western banks create a new competitive challenge. If a corporate treasurer can move funds around the clock through an existing banking relationship, the case for transferring operating balances into a separate digital asset becomes more dependent on price, geographic reach and interoperability.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Waiting for Certainty: Why Most CFOs Are Holding Back on Crypto and Stablecoins” revealed in March that most middle market companies remain cautious about digital assets, as 13% of firms use stablecoins and just 5% use other cryptocurrencies.

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See also: Nobody Told the ERP That Blockchain Won

Investors Are Following the Fees

Venture capital is also moving toward the infrastructure connecting digital dollars to traditional finance. Pantera-backed Codex on Tuesday (Nov. 17) reportedly raised $30 million to develop cross-border stablecoin infrastructure. Avenia, a Brazilian firm, secured $25 million in a Series A extension round to expand its payments capabilities, while banking infrastructure provider Griffin raised $20 million as it explores stablecoin opportunities.

These companies target services that remain necessary even when transfers become nearly instantaneous: currency conversion, liquidity, compliance and access to local payment networks.

Visa’s expanded partnership with Anchorage Digital, announced Nov. 12 illustrates the opportunity for established networks to facilitate transactions without issuing their own tokens.

The emerging model could make stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and other money movement vehicles relatively interchangeable, while preserving pricing power for companies controlling distribution and payment routing. Rather than eliminating intermediaries, stablecoins may simply change which ones collect the fees.

Read more: Getting Money Back Could Be Stablecoins’ Next Big Selling Point

In that environment, businesses may not need to know which digital dollar moves their money. Banks would compete to retain deposits. Networks would compete to orchestrate transactions. Infrastructure providers would compete over conversion, liquidity and access.

PYMNTS reported in September that stablecoins were trading crypto buzz for banking chores, with announcements from several companies treating the digital dollar as an underlying component inside products that look like recognizable financial services, such as credit facilities, card programs, cross-border treasury, custody, settlement and developer infrastructure.

That makes payment costs, settlement reliability and liquidity efficiency increasingly important measures of adoption, although institutional announcements alone cannot establish commercial success.

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