Getting Money Back Could Be Stablecoins’ Next Big Selling Point

Highlights
The money moved. Good luck getting it back. Stablecoins can settle millions in seconds, but a wrong wallet, fraud or failed redemption can leave businesses without a clear path to recovery.
Instant settlement doesn’t mean instant cash. Stablecoins move 24/7, but banks and currency markets don’t. That mismatch can turn a lightning-fast payment into a liquidity headache for global treasurers.
The next payments gold rush is fixing what stablecoins break. As transaction costs fall, banks and FinTechs have a new opportunity to sell what blockchains can’t guarantee: recoverability, dispute resolution and protection when payments go wrong.
A company sends half a million dollars to an overseas supplier using stablecoins. The transaction settles in seconds, the blockchain confirms delivery, and the payment provider reports success.