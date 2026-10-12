Stablecoins Have a $10 Million Problem: All That Money Is Going Back to the Bank

Highlights
Stablecoins can move money faster than businesses can use it. Companies still depend on banks for payroll, supplier payments and liquidity, limiting the economic benefits of instant cross-border settlement.
Stablecoins’ biggest strength could become a systemic weakness. The FSB warns that 24/7 digital dollar transfers depend on traditional financial markets for liquidity and redemption, creating new risks when those markets cannot keep pace.
The next stablecoin winner will control what happens after payment. Banks, FinTechs and issuers are competing to solve converting, managing and deploying digital dollars without erasing the savings that made stablecoins attractive.
A business receives $10 million in stablecoins on Monday, and by Friday, much of it could be back in a bank account. The payment worked. The problem, however, is what needed to happen next.