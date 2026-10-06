The Fed and PYMNTS Intelligence Agree: Stablecoins Have a Demand Problem

Highlights
Stablecoins have a demand problem, not a supply problem. Infrastructure, regulation and institutional investment are racing ahead of actual corporate adoption because most CFOs still need a compelling reason to switch rails.
Payments beat holding. Enterprises increasingly look at stablecoins as faster payment infrastructure, particularly cross-border, rather than an asset to keep on the balance sheet.
CFOs don’t need a crypto thesis. They need ROI. Adoption hinges on counterparties, seamless ERP and treasury integration, and demonstrable savings across FX, fees, working capital and reconciliation.
Stablecoins have spent the past year and a half acquiring nearly everything an emerging payments technology is supposed to need to go mainstream. Clearer regulation, check; more institutional backing, check; better infrastructure and growing support from banks, FinTechs and payment providers? Check, check, and check.