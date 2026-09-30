How Mastercard, Stripe, Visa and Coinbase’s New Stablecoin Is Changing the Industry’s Economics

Highlights
OUSD is challenging the stablecoin profit model, not just USDC and USDT. By sharing reserve earnings with participating businesses, the Stripe- and Visa-backed consortium is giving banks, payment platforms and merchants an economic reason to distribute its digital dollar.
The stablecoin battle is shifting from issuance to distribution. As minting and settlement infrastructure become easier to replicate, the advantage increasingly belongs to whoever can embed digital dollars into merchant payments, treasury, cross-border flows and financial platforms.
The biggest stablecoin winners may become invisible. Visa, Stripe and their partners are betting businesses won't necessarily care which token moves underneath a transaction — making control of the payment infrastructure potentially more valuable than consumer recognition.
The first stablecoin race was straightforward. Accumulate supply.