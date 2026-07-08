Open USD and the Questions 140 Logos Don’t Answer
On June 30, an independent company called Open Standard launched a dollar stablecoin, Open USD, and 140 of the biggest names in money signed on. Visa. Mastercard. BlackRock. BNY. Coinbase. Stripe. Circle’s stock fell as much as 17% the same day, which tells you the market read this as more than a press release.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.