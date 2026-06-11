Permission, Not Payments, Will Shape the Agentic Commerce Revolution

Highlights
Agentic commerce collapses the distinction between “decisioning” and “payments,” and that changes who owns the customer relationship.
As commerce moves from human-speed decision-making to machine-speed orchestration, businesses may increasingly optimize products, pricing and APIs for AI agents rather than human consumers.
Existing payment rails already work for AI-driven transactions; the competitive battleground is shifting toward trust infrastructure, identity, authorization and AI-native fraud controls.
Watch more: Need to Know, With Paymentology’s Tim Joslyn
Tim Joslyn is the chief technology officer at Paymentology, where he leads the development and deployment of next-generation technology solutions.