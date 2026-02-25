Stripe Wants to Reinvent Global Settlement With Its Tempo Blockchain

Highlights
Stripe is moving beyond payment APIs in a bid to redesign financial rails with its own purpose-built blockchain for stablecoins and payments.
The shift targets borderless, internet-native commerce, where global-first businesses need faster cross-border settlement as stablecoin B2B usage surges and legacy banking lags.
Long term, the FinTech is betting on AI-driven agent economies, requiring programmable, ultra-high-volume transaction infrastructure, and positioning its Tempo blockchain as a neutral coordination layer across FinTech, banks and software systems.
FinTech Stripe has spent much of its operational history making it easier for merchants to plug into the financial system. Now, it is trying to redesign the system itself.
See More In: artificial intelligence, Blockchain, cross-border payments, disbursements, embedded finances, FinTech, News, PYMNTS News, remittances, Stripe, Tempo