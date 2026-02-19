Banks and Stablecoin Wallets Battle for Digital Cash’s Front Door

Highlights
Stablecoins are reintroducing cash-like behavior digitally, enabling direct value transfer and new ways to convert physical cash into blockchain money, including for underbanked users.
Rather than replacing banks, stablecoins are forcing financial institutions to reinvent themselves around their trust and compliance infrastructure.
The real battle is for customer access and trust, as banks and crypto platforms both build competing value-added financial and payment services on top of blockchain rails.
Conversations about the future of money have started to forget one fundamental thing. The cash itself.