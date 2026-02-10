Bastion CEO Says Stablecoin Adoption Depends on Enterprise-Grade Financial Infrastructure

Highlights
Stablecoins are now an enterprise plumbing problem, as stakeholders tackle challenges around compliance, custody, accounting and scale.
Demand is growing for invisible infrastructure that lets enterprises issue and manage stablecoins without building internal banking capabilities from scratch.
By layering stablecoins on top of existing banking systems, enterprises can simplify internal treasury workflows, hold user balances on-platform and expand internationally with lower cost and friction.
