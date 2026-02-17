Payoneer Adds Stablecoin Capabilities for Cross-Border Businesses

Small-business focused FinTech Payoneer is adding stablecoin capabilities to its platform.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The new offering, powered by stablecoin infrastructure platform Bridge, will let businesses securely receive, hold and send stablecoins as part of their everyday operations, Payoneer said in a Tuesday (Feb. 17) news release.

“Stablecoin adoption is accelerating, and real-world use cases are emerging, offering faster settlement and always-on, programmable money movement,” the release said. “However, for many cross-border businesses, especially those in emerging markets, practical integration and adoption remain challenging.”

Among the factors hindering broader adoption are the challenges of converting stablecoins into local currencies, managing fragmented workflows, navigating blockchain complexity and operating inside an evolving regulatory environment, Payoneer added.

The company says its partnership with Bridge adds “complete, end-to-end stablecoin workflows” directly into Payoneer’s platform.

“For example, a goods wholesaler will be able to receive customer payments in stablecoin, while a marketing agency will be able to use stablecoins to pay international suppliers or contractors,” the company said.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

From there, funds can be securely held in stablecoins or moved to a local bank account as needed, thus simplifying operations across markets and currencies, said Payoneer.

“No-friction money movement is essential for global business,” said John Caplan, Payoneer’s chief executive.

“In partnering with Bridge, we’re bringing stablecoin into Payoneer’s trusted financial stack in a way that prioritizes compliance, speed, security, and simplicity. This is about rethinking how money moves across borders for real businesses, not as an experiment, but as a scalable financial capability.”

Payoneer said it will introduce the new stablecoin capabilities in select markets during the second quarter of the year, with wider availability happening throughout the year “as functionality and market availability expand.”

In other stablecoin news, PYMNTS wrote earlier this week about the way the tokens are “increasingly being positioned as the best-fit crypto payment mechanism.”

Instead of supplanting cards, stablecoins are being absorbed into card infrastructure as a new source of settlement and funding, which lets merchants accept digital assets without ever holding them, with card networks and their partners doing the heavy lifting.

Monthly payment flows via such cards have surpassed $1.5 billion, highlighting meaningful consumer usage, while overall crypto-linked card spending has reached around $18 billion on an annual basis, indicating a potential migration from more speculative use cases to pure-play retail payments.

“And while those numbers represent a modest amount when compared to global card spend, the mechanics of the emerging crypto-linked card marketplace show that incumbent networks are going on offense, not playing defense,” PYMNTS wrote.