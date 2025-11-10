Stablecoin Challenge to Cross-Border Infrastructure Puts Pressure on Intermediary Model

Highlights
Once fringe crypto tools, stablecoins are now positioning themselves as the next generation of payment infrastructure — the “HTTP of money” — promising instant, borderless settlement.
With transactions settling in hours instead of days, stablecoins are eroding the costly fees and delays of correspondent banking, setting up a new phase in the battle for global payments dominance.
Big players from banking and payments are working to integrate blockchain rails, signaling incumbents intend to stay in control of the toll booths.
In the early 2000s, the web’s magic wasn’t in the browser wars or the dot-com frenzy. It was in HTTP. The hypertext transfer protocol quietly standardized how information moved, making the internet interoperable, predictable and programmable.