Stablecoin Orchestration Becomes FinTech Battleground as Blockchain Payments Surge

Highlights
Despite handling billions of dollars in transactions, stablecoins lack enterprise-grade orchestration, and businesses need familiar payment systems that abstract away crypto wallets, gas fees and regulatory risks.
Payment players like Mastercard, Visa, Stripe and Coinbase are investing in acquiring or building blockchain-native, programmable infrastructure to support scalable, cross-chain stablecoin payments.
FinTech firms are not replacing legacy payment rails but enhancing them to be blockchain-capable, enabling instant stablecoin settlements while retaining compliance and using existing financial trust and scale.
As payment innovations scale, settlement and infrastructure have traditionally reared their heads as the strategic chokepoints.