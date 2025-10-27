Stablecoins Power Billions in Payments. One in Ten Could Be Illicit

Highlights
Despite claims of massive transaction volumes, stablecoins remain a small part of the $2 quadrillion global payments industry, with figures inflated by bot and non-retail flows.
Stablecoins’ price stability and global liquidity make them attractive for both legitimate and illicit uses — accounting for up to 60% of on-chain illicit volume.
Beyond retail and crypto circles, enterprises are increasingly using stablecoins for B2B and treasury operations, leveraging instant settlement, cross-border efficiency, and improved liquidity management as core advantages.
Would you take a new payment rail that claims to handle transaction volumes that are multiples higher than global industry stalwarts and blue chip networks at face value?