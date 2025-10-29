Visa CEO Says Company Now a Payments ‘Hyperscaler’

Highlights
Visa’s U.S. payments volume rose 8% year over year, with both credit and debit showing broad-based strength.
Tokenized credentials have surged to more than 16 billion as Visa moves toward full eCommerce tokenization.
CEO Ryan McInerney said Visa is “a hyperscaler” enabling partners to build on its network, with stablecoin settlement now exceeding a $2.5 billion annualized run rate.
Visa’s fiscal fourth quarter results, released after the markets closed on Tuesday (Oct. 28) showed growth in debit and credit spending, a surge in tokenized credentials and momentum in stablecoin-related activity.