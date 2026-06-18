FedNow Cross-Border Plan Tests Real-Time Payments Infrastructure

Highlights
The Federal Reserve’s newest proposal would allow FedNow participants to use intermediaries, opening the door for real-time settlement of the U.S. leg of cross-border payments.
Banks and FinTechs broadly support the proposal, but disagree on how quickly operational, sanctions-screening and residency barriers can be addressed.
PYMNTS Intelligence found that 43% of SMBs cite faster settlement as their top cross-border payments priority, putting pressure on payment rails to deliver speed without weakening compliance.
The Federal Reserve’s proposal to expand FedNow beyond its current domestic limitations arrives at a moment when demand for faster cross-border payments is colliding with the realities of compliance, correspondent banking and payment-system design.