Open USD’s Biggest Challenge Isn’t Circle or Tether, It’s History

Highlights
Open USD is a letter of intent, not an operating network. Like Libra, the announcement signals interest, but leaves governance, capital commitments and member obligations unresolved.
Governance is the real competitive test. Success will depend less on blockchain infrastructure than on who makes decisions when members commercial interests inevitably diverge.
Shared participation does not equal shared commitment. Many founding members already support competing stablecoin strategies, making long-term execution far more difficult than the launch announcement.
Institutional memory tends to go out the window when covering crypto’s innovations.