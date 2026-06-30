Open USD Just Turned the Stablecoin Race Into an Ecosystem Battle

Highlights
Open USD (OUSD), backed by a consortium of 140+ companies, replaces issuer-controlled economics with shared ownership, shifting competition from owning the largest token to building the largest financial network.
Rather than competing with individual rivals, incumbents like Circle and Tether face a coalition of banks, payment firms and FinTechs whose aligned incentives could reshape stablecoin distribution.
As interoperability overtakes exclusivity, the greatest value may accrue not to the stablecoin itself but to the platforms and applications built on top of a shared programmable-money infrastructure.
The formula for stablecoin success was, at least until Tuesday (June 30), a relatively simple one. Whoever controlled issuance of the largest digital asset by market cap controlled the network. Reserve income accumulated to the issuer, distribution flowed through exchanges, and everyone else became infrastructure supporting someone else’s asset.