The dogs of China had a good Singles’ Day. The sofas may have had an even better one.

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Alibaba’s Tmall sold 170,000 pieces of dog clothing during one late stretch of the festival, according to National Business Daily. Over at rival JD.com, the retailer reported a 46-fold year-over-year jump for its home pet hair removal service, The Beijing News reported. The report didn’t give a starting figure for the cleanup service. Still, the pairing captures something about modern retail: You can sell the dog a new look and sell its owner a way to get the old one off the couch.

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Singles’ Day takes its name from Nov. 11, but the shopping festival now runs for weeks. Alibaba started its promotion in 2009 with 27 merchants. This year, research firm Syntun estimated sales of about 1.78 trillion yuan across major platforms from Oct. 7 through Nov. 11, up 4.8% from a year earlier, Reuters reported. That’s slower than last year’s 14.2% growth. With sales spread over more than a month, the results are a better guide to what shoppers are willing to add to their carts than to what they’ll rush to buy on any single day.

The pet aisle is a good place to look. National Business Daily noted that Adidas had entered pet apparel, Jo Malone had introduced pet grooming products and a Muji pet bed had made a bestseller list. But the same publication reviewed seven listed pet companies and found that six posted higher revenue in the first three quarters, while all seven recorded lower net profit attributable to shareholders. Those results predate the festival. They’re a useful reminder that a crowded pet aisle can be good for shoppers without being equally good for everyone selling to them.

JD’s results point to another way to earn the next sale: Book the work that goes with the stuff. The company reported more than 300 million service orders during the festival, and transaction value for multi-visit housekeeping packages rose more than 550% year over year, according to The Beijing News. The difference shows up after checkout. A sweater needs a shipment. A cleaning package needs someone to show up, potentially more than once. A marketplace that can handle scheduling, rescheduling and refunds has a reason to hear from that customer again after the sale ends.

For U.S. retailers stretching Black Friday across November, that’s an idea worth borrowing. An early sale can get a shopper to buy a vacuum. An offer to clean the upholstery might reach the shopper who already owns one and has had quite enough of using it.

And for anyone who would prefer a pet that doesn’t leave hair on the sofa, there was Fuzozo, a plush AI companion that talks and remembers past interactions. Alibaba highlighted the brand as an early leader in a niche category during the festival, Reuters reported. The company offers an optional plan for more chat time. The sofa is safe, although the pet may still find a way into next month’s budget.