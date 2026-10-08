SAP and Samsung Shift Stablecoin Competition From Issuance to Distribution

CFOs need to evaluate the entire payment, not just the rail. The economic case depends on liquidity, foreign exchange, reconciliation, compliance and usable funds reaching the recipient — not simply faster token transfers.

The competitive advantage is shifting toward distribution and execution. Banking charters, payout networks and conversion capabilities could become more valuable as stablecoin settlement becomes widely accessible.

Stablecoins are working on moving into existing financial workflows. SAP and Samsung show how enterprise software and digital wallets could drive adoption without requiring users to interact directly with blockchain infrastructure.

The stablecoin industry has traditionally measured progress through issuance, transaction volume and blockchain activity. The headlines this week, however, point to another metric that may matter just as much: access to existing customers.

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SAP is bringing stablecoin settlement into enterprise software. Samsung is expanding access to USDC through mobile wallets. FinTechs are seeking federal banking charters, while financial platforms are acquiring the infrastructure needed to turn blockchain-based balances into spendable money.

The emerging strategy is to remove the need for users to make a separate decision about blockchain technology at all.

The common denominator is distribution.

Read more: The Fed and PYMNTS Intelligence Agree: Stablecoins Have a Demand Problem

SAP and Ripple Are Bringing Crypto Into the CFO’s Operating System

Stablecoins have spent years trying to convince businesses to change how they move money. SAP’s latest payments initiative embraces the view that the more effective strategy may be to eliminate that decision altogether.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), SAP announced SAP Pay, expanding payment capabilities within its cloud ERP environment to support traditional payment rails alongside stablecoin settlement. And if a company can initiate, route and reconcile payments without leaving its primary financial system, the choice between conventional bank transfers and stablecoins becomes an operational calculation rather than a separate technology initiative.

Stablecoins do not need to win every transaction to become commercially meaningful. They need to become competitive on enough transactions that enterprise software can select them when the economics justify doing so. For corporate treasurers, the relevant variables are cost, settlement speed, liquidity requirements, counterparty acceptance and reconciliation.

Ripple Prime, for example, announced Tuesday that it would provide multi-asset prime brokerage, clearing and financing services to Brevan Howard funds, underscoring how digital asset platforms are competing against legacy financial services providers.

Read more: The Public Blockchain Debate is Already Obsolete for Banks

Samsung Puts Stablecoins Where Consumers Already Keep Their Money

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The consumer side of the market is following a similar playbook. Samsung announced Thursday (Oct. 8) that it will introduce USDC functionality directly into Samsung Wallet beginning in the last week of October, making the service available across an estimated 82 million eligible Galaxy devices in the United States.

The distribution implications are substantial, although device availability should not be confused with active adoption. Samsung is not asking consumers to download a dedicated cryptocurrency application, establish a new financial relationship or become familiar with blockchain settlement before accessing the service. Instead, it is placing stablecoin functionality alongside payment cards, identification credentials and other services consumers already manage through their phones.

Other consumer-facing stablecoin initiatives are targeting native distribution channels as well. Stripe, for example, plans to expand its stablecoin cards business to over 100 countries by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Mastercard and SoFi announced on Thursday a partnership designed to help Mexican FinTech Orbi introduce a cryptocurrency-linked card program.

See also: Banks’ Blockchain Bet Comes Down to Moving the Money

The industry is moving from asking whether businesses and consumers want to use stablecoins toward determining which companies can make stablecoin payments available without requiring users to change their behavior.

After all, sending a stablecoin across a blockchain network is one transaction. Delivering usable funds to a recipient is an entirely different commercial challenge.

Banks may retain critical roles in custody, liquidity and compliance while surrendering some control over transaction initiation. Enterprise software providers could gain influence over payment routing. Wallet operators may become important distribution channels, while infrastructure providers capture revenue from connecting digital dollars to conventional financial systems.

Those implications are in line with research by PYMNTS Intelligence research, which found that 42% of middle market companies were interested in stablecoins, though only 13% had used them.

For CFOs, the immediate opportunity is to evaluate whether these new capabilities improve the economics of existing payment workflows rather than treating stablecoins as a standalone technology investment.

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