SAP and Samsung Shift Stablecoin Competition From Issuance to Distribution

Highlights
Stablecoins are working on moving into existing financial workflows. SAP and Samsung show how enterprise software and digital wallets could drive adoption without requiring users to interact directly with blockchain infrastructure.
The competitive advantage is shifting toward distribution and execution. Banking charters, payout networks and conversion capabilities could become more valuable as stablecoin settlement becomes widely accessible.
CFOs need to evaluate the entire payment, not just the rail. The economic case depends on liquidity, foreign exchange, reconciliation, compliance and usable funds reaching the recipient — not simply faster token transfers.
The stablecoin industry has traditionally measured progress through issuance, transaction volume and blockchain activity. The headlines this week, however, point to another metric that may matter just as much: access to existing customers.